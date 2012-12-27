Jaipur, Nov Dec 27 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 22,000-27,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last levels in listless trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 300-600 4,060-4,070 4,050-4,060 Bharatpur NA 4,050-4,060 4,030-4,040 Kota new crop (2011-12) 7,00-1,300 3,860-3,870 3,830-3,840 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,250-4,260 4,240-4,250 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,200-4,250 4,190-4,240 Bharatpur 4,210-4,260 4,200-4,250 Kherli 4,210-4,260 4,200-4,250 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 30,000-31,000 30,000-31,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted