Jaipur, Nov Dec 28 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 22,000-27,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on improved demand from oil mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on higher local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 300-600 4,070-4,075 4,060-4,070 Bharatpur NA 4,050-4,060 4,040-4,050 Kota new crop (2011-12) 7,00-1,300 3,860-3,870 3,840-3,850 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,265-4,270 4,240-4,250 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,210-4,260 4,190-4,240 Bharatpur 4,220-4,270 4,200-4,250 Kherli 4,220-4,270 4,200-4,250 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 10,700-11,000 10,000-10,300 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 32,500-33,000 30,000-31,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted