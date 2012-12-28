Jaipur, Nov Dec 28 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said
Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
22,000-27,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on improved demand from oil
mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on higher local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 4,070-4,075 4,060-4,070
Bharatpur NA 4,050-4,060 4,040-4,050
Kota new crop (2011-12) 7,00-1,300 3,860-3,870 3,840-3,850
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,265-4,270 4,240-4,250
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,210-4,260 4,190-4,240
Bharatpur 4,220-4,270 4,200-4,250
Kherli 4,220-4,270 4,200-4,250
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 10,700-11,000 10,000-10,300
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 32,500-33,000 30,000-31,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted