Jaipur, Nov January 8 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 24,000-30,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit taking. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in dull trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 300-600 3,980-3,990 3,990-4,000 Bharatpur NA 3,970-3,980 3,980-3,990 Kota new crop (2011-12) 8,00-1,300 3,835-3,840 3,850-3,870 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,150-4,160 4,180-4,190 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,100-4,150 4,120-4,170 Bharatpur 4,110-4,160 4,130-4,180 Kherli 4,110-4,160 4,130-4,180 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 12,500-12,800 12,500-12,800 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted