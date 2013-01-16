Jaipur, Nov January 16 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern
Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders
said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed
at 26,000-31,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also
moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in listless trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 3,940-3,945 3,920-3,930
Bharatpur NA 3,925-3,930 3,910-3,920
Kota new crop (2011-12) 9,00-1,500 3,825-3,830 3,810-3,815
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,150-4,155 4,120-4,130
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,090-4,140 4,080-4,130
Bharatpur 4,100-4,150 4,090-4,140
Kherli 4,100-4,150 4,090-4,140
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 12,200-12,500 12,200-12,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 38,300-38,500 38,300-38,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted