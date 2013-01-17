Jaipur, Nov January 17 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 26,000-31,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices went up on improved demand from edible oil mills. Prices also gained in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar maintained its last close in listless trading while guar gum declined on profit taking. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 300-600 3,980-3,985 3,950-3,970 Bharatpur NA 3,960-3,970 3,930-3,940 Kota new crop (2011-12) 7,00-1,200 3,840-3,845 3,820-3,830 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,150-4,155 4,130-4,140 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,090-4,140 4,080-4,130 Bharatpur 4,105-4,155 4,090-4,140 Kherli 4,105-4,155 4,090-4,140 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 12,000-12,500 12,000-12,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 35,300-36,500 38,000-38,500 NA--not available NQ--not quoted