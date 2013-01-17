Jaipur, Nov January 17 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern
Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders
said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
26,000-31,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices went up on improved demand from edible
oil mills. Prices also gained in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar maintained its last close in listless trading while guar gum
declined on profit taking.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 3,980-3,985 3,950-3,970
Bharatpur NA 3,960-3,970 3,930-3,940
Kota new crop (2011-12) 7,00-1,200 3,840-3,845 3,820-3,830
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,150-4,155 4,130-4,140
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,090-4,140 4,080-4,130
Bharatpur 4,105-4,155 4,090-4,140
Kherli 4,105-4,155 4,090-4,140
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 12,000-12,500 12,000-12,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 35,300-36,500 38,000-38,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted