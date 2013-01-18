Jaipur, Nov January 18 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern
Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders
said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
22,000-27,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit booking. Prices also
eased in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum lost ground on slack local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 3,950-3,960 3,980-3,985
Bharatpur NA 3,940-3,950 3,960-3,970
Kota new crop (2011-12) 7,00-1,200 3,820-3,825 3,840-3,850
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,125-4,130 4,150-4,155
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,075-4,125 4,090-4,140
Bharatpur 4,080-4,130 4,090-4,140
Kherli 4,080-4,130 4,090-4,140
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 11,800-12,300 12,000-12,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 37,000-37,500 38,000-38,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted