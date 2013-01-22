Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, Nov January 22 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern
Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders
said Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
24,000-29,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on improved demand from
edible oil mills. Prices also went up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on
higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on sluggish local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 3,970-3,980 3,950-3,960
Bharatpur NA 3,940-3,950 3,920-3,930
Kota new crop (2011-12) 8,00-1,300 3,830-3,835 3,820-3,825
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,130-4,140 4,125-4,130
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,080-4,130 4,075-4,125
Bharatpur 4,090-4,140 4,080-4,130
Kherli 4,090-4,140 4,080-4,130
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 10,800-11,200 11,200-11,700
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 34,500-35,000 35,900-36,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted