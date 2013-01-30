Jaipur, Nov January 30 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern
Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders
said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed
at 22,000-28,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit taking. Prices also went
down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on sluggish local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 3,720-3,730 3,740-3,750
Bharatpur NA 3,710-3,730 3,720-3,730
Kota new crop (2011-12) 1,100-1,900 3,610-3,620 3,620-3,630
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,900-3,910 3,940-3,945
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,850-3,900 3,880-3,930
Bharatpur 3,860-3,910 3,890-3,940
Kherli 3,860-3,910 3,900-3,950
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 10,800-11,200 11,200-11,900
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 33,600-33,800 36,300-36,400
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted