Jaipur, Nov January 30 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 22,000-28,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit taking. Prices also went down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on sluggish local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 300-600 3,720-3,730 3,740-3,750 Bharatpur NA 3,710-3,730 3,720-3,730 Kota new crop (2011-12) 1,100-1,900 3,610-3,620 3,620-3,630 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,900-3,910 3,940-3,945 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,850-3,900 3,880-3,930 Bharatpur 3,860-3,910 3,890-3,940 Kherli 3,860-3,910 3,900-3,950 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 10,800-11,200 11,200-11,900 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 33,600-33,800 36,300-36,400 NA--not available NQ--not quoted