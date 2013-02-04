Jaipur, Nov Feb 4 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Monday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 22,000-28,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on improved demand from
edible oil mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar and Kherli markets on higher
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 3,900-3,905 3,860-3,870
Bharatpur NA NA 3,740-3,750
Kota new crop (2011-12) 1,100-1,900 3,710-3,720 3,680-3,690
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,000-4,005 3,960-3,975
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,940-3,990 3,910-3,960
Bharatpur 3,950-4,000 3,920-3,970
Kherli 3,950-4,000 3,920-3,970
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 11,000-11,500 11,000-11,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 35,000-35,500 35,000-35,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted
Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
