Jaipur, Nov Feb 5 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said
Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
20,000-26,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit taking. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined moderately on subdued local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 3,825-3,830 3,840-3,850
Bharatpur NA 3,800-3,805 NA
Kota new crop (2011-12) 800-1,300 3,630-3,640 3,680-3,690
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,000-4,005 4,010-4,015
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,950-4,000 3,960-4,010
Bharatpur 3,960-4,010 3,970-4,020
Kherli 3,960-4,010 3,970-4,020
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 10,500-11,000 11,000-11,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 34,500-35,000 35,000-35,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted