Jaipur, Nov Feb 15 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 42,000-52,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on improved demand from edible oil mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 300-600 3,810-3,820 3,790-3,800 Bharatpur NA 3,790-3,800 3,760-3,770 Kota (2011-12) 700-1,200 3,570-3,580 3,540-3,560 Kota new crop (2012-2013) NA 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,900-3,905 3,870-3,880 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,840-3,890 3,820-3,870 Bharatpur 3,850-3,900 3,830-3,880 Kherli 3,850-3,900 3,830-3,880 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 9,800-10,500 9,800-10,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 30,700-30,900 30,700-30,900 NA--not available NQ--not quoted