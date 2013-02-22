Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal Jaipur, Nov Feb 22 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 45,000-54,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on stockists' selling. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar gained on improved local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 300-600 3,660-3,670 3,680-3,690 Bharatpur NA 3,640-3,650 3,660-3,670 Kota (2011-12) 700-1,200 3,580-3,590 3,600-3,610 Kota new crop (2012-2013) NA 3,100-3,400 NA RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,840-3,850 3,860-3,870 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,790-3,840 3,810-3,860 Bharatpur 3,800-3,850 3,820-3,870 Kherli 3,800-3,850 3,820-3,870 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 10,500-11,000 10,000-10,800 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA 31,000-31,500 NA--not available NQ--not quoted