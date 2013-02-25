Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal Jaipur, Nov Feb 24 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 53,000-64,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar declined on subdued local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 300-600 3,580-3,590 3,610-3,620 Bharatpur NA 3,570-3,580 3,600-3,610 Kota (2011-12) 700-1,200 3,440-3,450 3,460-3,470 Kota new crop (2012-2013) NA NA NA RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,760-3,770 3,790-3,800 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,710-3,760 3,740-3,790 Bharatpur 3,720-3,770 3,750-3,800 Kherli 3,720-3,770 3,750-3,800 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 9,900-10,500 10,500-11,000 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 30,500-31,000 NA NA--not available NQ--not quoted