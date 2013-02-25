Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, Nov Feb 24 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said
Monday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were
placed at 53,000-64,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar declined on subdued local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 3,580-3,590 3,610-3,620
Bharatpur NA 3,570-3,580 3,600-3,610
Kota (2011-12) 700-1,200 3,440-3,450 3,460-3,470
Kota new crop (2012-2013) NA NA NA
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,760-3,770 3,790-3,800
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,710-3,760 3,740-3,790
Bharatpur 3,720-3,770 3,750-3,800
Kherli 3,720-3,770 3,750-3,800
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 9,900-10,500 10,500-11,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 30,500-31,000 NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted