Jaipur, Nov Feb 26 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 72,000-82,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on higher arrivals. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar maintained its last close in thin trading while guar gum gained on on improved local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 300-600 3,590-3,600 3,610-3,620 Bharatpur NA 3,570-3,580 3,580-3,590 Kota (2011-12) 700-1,200 3,450-3,460 3,460-3,470 Kota new crop (2012-2013) NA NA NA RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,680-3,690 3,690-3,700 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,630-3,680 3,640-3,690 Bharatpur 3,640-3,690 3,650-3,700 Kherli 3,640-3,690 3,650-3,700 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 31,200-31,500 30,500-31,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted