Jaipur, Nov Feb 28 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 145,000-155,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on slack local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 300-600 3,520-3,530 3,490-3,500 Bharatpur NA 3,500-3,510 3,470-3,480 Kota (2011-12) 700-1,200 3,260-3,270 3,230-3,240 Kota new crop (2012-2013) 12,000-16,000 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,620-3,625 3,590-3,600 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,570-3,620 3,540-3,590 Bharatpur 3,580-3,630 3,550-3,600 Kherli 3,580-3,630 3,550-3,600 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 9,800-10,100 10,100-10,800 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 30,000-30,500 31,300-31,600 NA--not available NQ--not quoted