Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal Jaipur, July 9 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a MODERATELY firm trend, traders said tUESDAY. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 55,000-70,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained moderately on improved local demand. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,380-3,390 3,370-3,380 Bharatpur NA 3,325-3,335 3,320-3,330 Kota (2012-13) 2,000-6,000 3,225-3,230 NA RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,500-3,505 3,490-3,500 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,445-3,495 3,440-3,490 Bharatpur 3,455-3,505 3,450-3,500 Kherli 3,455-3,505 3,450-3,500 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA 6,500-7,200 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA 20,500-20,600 NA--not available NQ--not quoted