Jaipur, July 10 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 60,000-75,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,360-3,370 3,340-3,350 Bharatpur NA 3,340-3,345 3,320-3,330 Kota (2012-13) 4,000-9,000 3,160-3,170 NA RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,525-3,530 3,500-3,505 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,475-3,525 3,445-3,495 Bharatpur 3,480-3,530 3,455-3,505 Kherli 3,480-3,530 3,455-3,505 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 6,600-7,000 NA Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 20,200-20,400 NA NA--not available NQ--not quoted