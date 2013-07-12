Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, July 12 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said
Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were
placed at 65,000-80,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stockists' buying. Prices
also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar maintained its last close in thin trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,410-3,415 3,390-3,400
Bharatpur NA 3,360-3,370 3,330-3,340
Kota (2012-13) 4,000-9,000 3,160-3,180 3,150-3,160
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,550-3,555 3,535-3,540
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,490-3,540 3,480-3,530
Bharatpur 3,500-3,550 3,490-3,540
Kherli 3,500-3,550 3,490-3,540
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 6,600-7,000 6,600-7,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted