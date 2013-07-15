Jaipur, July 15 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 50,000-70,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit taking. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar maintained its last close in listless trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,380-3,390 3,400-3,410 Bharatpur NA 3,320-3,330 3,340-3,350 Kota (2012-13) 3,000-7,000 3,100-3,110 3,120-3,130 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,500-3,510 3,520-3,530 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,450-3,500 3,470-3,520 Bharatpur 3,460-3,510 3,480-3,530 Kherli 3,460-3,510 3,480-3,530 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 6,600-7,200 6,600-7,200 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 20,300-20,500 NA NA--not available NQ--not quoted