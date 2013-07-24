Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal Jaipur, July 24 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 60,000-75,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit booking. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,350-3,360 3,370-3,380 Bharatpur NA 3,290-3,300 3,310-3,320 Kota (2012-13) 3,000-7,000 3,130-3,140 3,150-3,160 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,460-3,470 3,475-3,480 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,410-3,460 3,425-3,475 Bharatpur 3,420-3,470 3,430-3,480 Kherli 3,420-3,470 3,430-3,480 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,700-6,200 5,700-6,200 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 17,200-17,400 17,200-17,400 NA--not available NQ--not quoted