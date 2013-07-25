Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal Jaipur, July 25 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 65,000-80,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on stockists' selling. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on poor local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,240-3,250 3,270-3,280 Bharatpur NA 3,240-3,250 3,260-3,270 Kota (2012-13) 3,000-7,000 3,060-3,070 3,110-3,120 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,380-3,390 3,420-3,430 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,330-3,380 3,370-3,420 Bharatpur 3,340-3,390 3,380-3,430 Kherli 3,340-3,390 3,380-3,430 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,400-5,900 5,700-6,200 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 16,700-16,800 17,200-17,400 NA--not available NQ--not quoted