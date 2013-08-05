Jaipur, August 5 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Monday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at
40,000-50,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on improved demand from
eastern states. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on
higher demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on increased local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,360-3,370 3,330-3,340
Bharatpur NA 3,320-3,330 3,300-3,310
Kota (2012-13) 3,000-6,000 3,090-3,095 3,060-3,070
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,460-3,465 3,430-3,440
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,400-3,450 3,380-3,430
Bharatpur 3,410-3,460 3,390-3,440
Kherli 3,410-3,460 3,390-3,440
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130
Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,300-5,700 4,700-5,100
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,700-15,900 14,800-14,900
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted