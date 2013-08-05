Jaipur, August 5 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 40,000-50,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on improved demand from eastern states. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on increased local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,360-3,370 3,330-3,340 Bharatpur NA 3,320-3,330 3,300-3,310 Kota (2012-13) 3,000-6,000 3,090-3,095 3,060-3,070 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,460-3,465 3,430-3,440 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,400-3,450 3,380-3,430 Bharatpur 3,410-3,460 3,390-3,440 Kherli 3,410-3,460 3,390-3,440 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130 Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,300-5,700 4,700-5,100 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,700-15,900 14,800-14,900 NA--not available NQ--not quoted