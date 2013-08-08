Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, August 8 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said
Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
30,000-40,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on slack demand from eastern
states. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued
demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,320-3,330 3,340-3,350
Bharatpur NA 3,230-3,240 3,250-3,260
Kota (2012-13) 1,500-4,000 3,060-3,070 3,080-3,085
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,420-3,430 3,440-3,450
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,370-3,420 3,390-3,440
Bharatpur 3,380-3,430 3,400-3,450
Kherli 3,380-3,430 3,400-3,450
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130
Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA 4,800-5,050
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA 13,700-13,900
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted