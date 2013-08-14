Jaipur, August 14 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said
Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
25,000-35,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on improved demand from oil
mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher
demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum went up moderately on increased local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,360-3,370 3,350-3,360
Bharatpur NA 3,340-3,350 3,320-3,330
Kota (2012-13) 1,500-3,000 3,160-3,170 3,150-3,160
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,530-3,535 3,520-3,425
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,475-3,525 3,470-3,520
Bharatpur 3,480-3,530 3,475-3,525
Kherli 3,480-3,530 3,475-3,525
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130
Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,100-5,300 4,900-5,200
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,100-15,200 14,300-14,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted