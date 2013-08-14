Jaipur, August 14 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 25,000-35,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on improved demand from oil mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum went up moderately on increased local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,360-3,370 3,350-3,360 Bharatpur NA 3,340-3,350 3,320-3,330 Kota (2012-13) 1,500-3,000 3,160-3,170 3,150-3,160 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,530-3,535 3,520-3,425 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,475-3,525 3,470-3,520 Bharatpur 3,480-3,530 3,475-3,525 Kherli 3,480-3,530 3,475-3,525 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130 Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,100-5,300 4,900-5,200 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,100-15,200 14,300-14,500 NA--not available NQ--not quoted