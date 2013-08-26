Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, August 26 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Monday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 30,000-35,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also
moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher demand from upcountry
markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in listless trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,490-3,495 3,460-3,470
Bharatpur NA 3,440-3,450 3,410-3,420
Kota (2012-13) 1,500-3,000 3,260-3,270 3,230-3,240
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,660-3,665 3,630-3,640
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,600-3,650 3,580-3,630
Bharatpur 3,610-3,660 3,590-3,640
Kherli 3,610-3,660 3,590-3,640
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130
Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,800-15,900 15,800-15,900
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted