Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal Jaipur, August 29 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 20,000-30,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum appreciated on higher local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,500-3,510 3,480-3,490 Bharatpur NA 3,440-3,450 3,420-3,430 Kota (2012-13) 1,500-3,000 3,310-3,320 3,280-3,290 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,680-3,685 3,680-3,690 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,640-3,690 3,630-3,680 Bharatpur 3,650-3,700 3,640-3,690 Kherli 3,650-3,700 3,640-3,690 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130 Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 6,300-6,600 5,700-6,000 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 17,800-17,900 16,300-16,400 NA--not available NQ--not quoted