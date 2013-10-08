Jaipur, Oct 8 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 40,000-50,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on higher demand from eastern states due to festive season. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on subdued local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,480-3,485 3,470-3,480 Bharatpur NA 3,415-3,420 3,400-3,405 Kota (2012-13) 3,000-4,000 3,300-3,310 3,280-3,290 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,650-3,655 3,635-3,640 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,590-3,645 3,580-3,630 Bharatpur 3,600-3,650 3,590-3,640 Kherli 3,600-3,650 3,590-3,640 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130 Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,400-5,800 5,600-5,900 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,500-15,600 15,800-15,900 NA--not available NQ--not quoted