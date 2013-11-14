Jaipur, Nov 14 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 35,000-45,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit booking. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on improved local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,660-3,670 3,680-3,690 Bharatpur NA 3,580-3,585 3,590-3,600 Kota (2012-13) 1,500-2,500 3,560-3,570 3,570-3,580 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,820-3,825 3,840-3,845 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,770-3,820 3,780-3,830 Bharatpur 3,780-3,830 3,790-3,840 Kherli 3,780-3,830 3,790-3,840 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130 Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,700-5,100 4,500-4,800 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,100-14,200 13,400-13,500 NA--not available NQ--not quoted