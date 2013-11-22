Jaipur, Nov 22 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Friday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 40,000-50,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on improved demand from
eastern states. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on
higher demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased moderately on subdued local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,710-3,715 3,690-3,700
Bharatpur NA 3,625-3,630 3,610-3,615
Kota (2012-13) 1,200-1,700 3,440-3,445 3,410-3,420
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,880-3,885 3,850-3,860
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,820-3,870 3,800-3,850
Bharatpur 3,830-3,880 3,810-3,860
Kherli 3,830-3,880 3,810-3,860
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130
Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,800-5,100 4,900-5,200
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,200-14,300 14,500-14,600
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted