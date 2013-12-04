Jaipur, Dec 4 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Wednesday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 32,000-42,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit taking. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack demand from upcountry
markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,630-3,640 3,640-3,650
Bharatpur NA 3,565-3,570 3,575-3,580
Kota (2012-13) 1,000-1,500 3,350-3,360 3,370-3,380
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,780-3,790 3,800-3,810
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,730-3,780 3,750-3,800
Bharatpur 3,740-3,790 3,760-3,810
Kherli 3,740-3,790 3,760-3,810
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130
Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,450-4,700 4,400-4,600
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,600-13,700 13,300-13,400
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted