Jaipur, March 26 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 290,000-310,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased moderately on slack demand from edible oil mils. Prices also moved down in Alwar and Bharatpur markets on sluggish upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on poor local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,310-3,315 3,315-3,320 Bharatpur NA 3,220-3,230 3,230-3,240 Kota (2013-14) 19,000-23,000 2,900-3,000 2,910-3,010 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,350-3,355 3,360-3,370 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,300-3,350 3,310-3,360 Bharatpur 3,305-3,355 3,320-3,370 Kherli 3,305-3,355 3,320-3,370 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,100-4,500 4,200-4,600 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,300-12,400 12,500-12,600 NA--not available NQ--not quoted