Jaipur, March 27 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said
Thursdday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at
310,000-330,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained moderately on styockists' buying.
Prices also moved up in Alwar and Bharatpur markets on higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum hovered around their previous levels in thin
trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,330-3,335 3,315-3,320
Bharatpur NA 3,220-3,230 3,210-3,220
Kota (2013-14) 20,000-24,000 2,900-3,000 2,880-2,890
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,370-3,375 3,350-3,360
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,320-3,370 3,300-3,350
Bharatpur 3,325-3,375 3,310-3,360
Kherli 3,325-3,375 3,310-3,360
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,400-12,500 12,400-12,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted