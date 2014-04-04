Jaipur, April 4 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a moderately firm trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 330,000-360,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained moderately on stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar and Bharatpur markets on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,410-3,415 3,400-3,405 Bharatpur NA 3,300-3,310 3,290-3,300 Kota (2013-14) 14,000-19,000 2,900-3,025 2,870-3,020 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,450-3,455 3,440-3,445 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,400-3,450 3,390-3,440 Bharatpur 3,405-3,455 3,400-3,450 Kherli 3,405-3,455 3,400-3,450 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,600-12,700 12,600-12,700 NA--not available NQ--not quoted