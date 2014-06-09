Jaipur, June 9 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 90,000-110,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined moderately on profit taking. In Alwar and Bharatpur rapeseed moved down on subdued demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on slack local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,360-3,365 3,370-3,380 Bharatpur NA 3,250-3,255 3,260-3,270 Kota (2013-14) 6,000-10,000 3,040-3,100 3,070-3,120 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,430-3,435 3,445-3,450 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,380-3,430 3,390-3,440 Bharatpur 3,390-3,440 3,395-3,445 Kherli 3,390-3,440 3,395-3,445 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,400-4,700 4,800-5,100 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,400-13,500 13,800-13,900 NA--not available NQ--not quoted