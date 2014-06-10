Jaipur, June 10 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said
Tuesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 90,000-110,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. In Alwar
and Bharatpur rapeseed moved up on improved demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum went up on higher local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,380-3,385 3,360-3,370
Bharatpur NA 3,270-3,275 3,240-3,250
Kota (2013-14) 6,000-9,000 3,100-3,125 3,070-3,110
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,450-3,455 3,430-3,435
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,390-3,440 3,380-3,430
Bharatpur 3,400-3,450 3,390-3,440
Kherli 3,400-3,450 3,390-3,440
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,800-5,100 4,400-4,700
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,900-13,950 13,400-13,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted