Jaipur, June 11 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said
Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at
90,000-110,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined moderately on profit booking.
In Alwar and Bharatpur rapeseed moved down on slack demand from upcountry
markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum went down on subdued local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,370-3,375 3,380-3,385
Bharatpur NA 3,250-3,260 3,270-3,275
Kota (2013-14) 6,000-9,000 3,100-3,125 3,110-3,130
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,450-3,455 3,455-3,460
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,390-3,440 3,400-3,445
Bharatpur 3,400-3,450 3,405-3,455
Kherli 3,400-3,450 3,405-3,455
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,850-5,050 4,900-5,100
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,750-13,800 13,900-13,950
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted