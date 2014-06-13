Jaipur, June 13 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 70,000-90,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on improved demand from edible oil mills. In Alwar and Bharatpur, rapeseed moved up on higher demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum went up on increased local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,410-3,415 3,390-3,400 Bharatpur NA 3,300-3,305 3,280-3,290 Kota (2013-14) 5,000-8,000 3,125-3,130 3,115-3,120 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,460-3,465 3,445-3,450 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,405-3,455 3,395-3,445 Bharatpur 3,410-3,460 3,400-3,450 Kherli 3,410-3,460 3,400-3,450 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,900-5,250 4,850-5,100 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,200-14,250 14,100-14,150 NA--not available NQ--not quoted