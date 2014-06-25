Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal Jaipur, June 25 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-80,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on improved demand from eastern states. In Alwar and Bharatpur, rapeseed went up on higher demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on increased local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,490-3,495 3,480-3,485 Bharatpur NA 3,380-3,385 3,360-3,370 Kota (2013-14) 4,000-7,000 3,260-3,265 3,225-3,250 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,560-3,565 3,550-3,555 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,500-3,550 3,490-3,540 Bharatpur 3,510-3,560 3,500-3,550 Kherli 3,510-3,560 3,500-3,550 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,150-5,400 5,000-5,300 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,900-14,950 14,500-14,600 NA--not available NQ--not quoted