Jaipur, July 2 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-80,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. In Alwar and Bharatpur, rapeseed moved down on sluggish demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in listless trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,470-3,475 3,480-3,490 Bharatpur NA 3,360-3,365 3,380-3,385 Kota (2013-14) 4,000-7,000 3,250-3,255 3,270-3,275 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,550-3,555 3,570-3,575 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,495-3,545 3,520-3,570 Bharatpur 3,500-3,550 3,525-3,575 Kherli 3,500-3,550 3,525-3,575 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,200-15,250 15,200-15,250 NA--not available NQ--not quoted