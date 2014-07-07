Jaipur, July 7 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Monday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-80,000 bags of 85
kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. In Alwar
and Bharatpur, rapeseed moved up on improved demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum apprerciated on higher local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,490-3,495 3,470-3,475
Bharatpur NA 3,400-3,410 3,375-3,380
Kota (2013-14) 4,000-7,000 3,340-3,350 3,310-3,320
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,600-3,605 3,570-3,575
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,545-3,595 3,520-3,570
Bharatpur 3,550-3,600 3,525-3,575
Kherli 3,550-3,600 3,525-3,575
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,300-5,600 5,150-5,350
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,700-15,750 15,200-15,250
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted