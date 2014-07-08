Jaipur, July 8 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said
Tuesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-80,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on increased demand from
easatern states. In Alwar and Bharatpur, rapeseed went up on higher demand from
upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on profit taking.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,520-3,525 3,490-3,495
Bharatpur NA 3,410-3,415 3,395-3,400
Kota (2013-14) 4,000-7,000 3,200-3,220 3,190-3,200
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,620-3,625 3,600-3,610
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,565-3,615 3,550-3,600
Bharatpur 3,570-3,620 3,560-3,610
Kherli 3,570-3,620 3,560-3,610
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,200-5,500 5,300-5,600
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,200-15,250 15,700-15,750
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted