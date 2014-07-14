Jaipur, July 14 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Monday. The
total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-80,000 bags of 85 kg
each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. In Alwar
and Bharatpur, rapeseed moved up on higher demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum hovered around their previous levels in listless
trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,560-3,565 3,530-3,540
Bharatpur NA 3,470-3,475 3,440-3,450
Kota (2013-14) 4,000-7,000 3,270-3,275 3,250-3,260
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,620-3,625 3,605-3,610
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,570-3,620 3,550-3,600
Bharatpur 3,575-3,625 3,560-3,610
Kherli 3,575-3,625 3,560-3,610
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,800-14,900 14,800-14,900
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted