Jaipur, July 16 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-80,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. In Alwar and Bharatpur, rapeseed went up on higher demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum moved up on increased local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,600-3,605 3,590-3,595 Bharatpur NA 3,490-3,500 3,480-3,490 Kota (2013-14) 4,000-7,000 3,280-3,285 3,250-3,260 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,670-3,675 3,660-3,665 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,610-3,660 3,600-3,650 Bharatpur 3,620-3,670 3,610-3,660 Kherli 3,620-3,670 3,610-3,660 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,300-5,500 5,200-5,400 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,300-15,350 15,000-15,100 NA--not available NQ--not quoted