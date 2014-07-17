Jaipur, July 17 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Thursday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-80,000 bags of 85
kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on improved demand from
edible oil mills. In Alwar and Bharatpur, rapeseed went up on higher demand from
upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum moved down on subdued local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,580-3,585 3,570-3,575
Bharatpur NA 3,480-3,490 3,470-3,475
Kota (2013-14) 4,000-7,000 3,280-3,285 3,270-3,275
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,680-3,685 3,670-3,675
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,620-3,670 3,610-3,660
Bharatpur 3,630-3,680 3,620-3,670
Kherli 3,630-3,680 3,620-3,670
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,150-5,300 5,300-5,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,100-15,200 15,300-15,350
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted