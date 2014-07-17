Jaipur, July 17 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-80,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on improved demand from edible oil mills. In Alwar and Bharatpur, rapeseed went up on higher demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum moved down on subdued local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,580-3,585 3,570-3,575 Bharatpur NA 3,480-3,490 3,470-3,475 Kota (2013-14) 4,000-7,000 3,280-3,285 3,270-3,275 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,680-3,685 3,670-3,675 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,620-3,670 3,610-3,660 Bharatpur 3,630-3,680 3,620-3,670 Kherli 3,630-3,680 3,620-3,670 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,150-5,300 5,300-5,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,100-15,200 15,300-15,350 NA--not available NQ--not quoted