Jaipur, July 18 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-80,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on stockists' buying. In Alwar and Bharatpur, rapeseed appreciated on improved demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar maintained its last close while guar gum moved down on sluggish local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,560-3,565 3,540-3,555 Bharatpur NA 3,480-3,490 3,465-3,470 Kota (2013-14) 3,000-6,000 3,300-3,305 3,280-3,285 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,690-3,695 3,680-3,685 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,630-3,680 3,620-3,670 Bharatpur 3,640-3,690 3,630-3,680 Kherli 3,640-3,690 3,630-3,680 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,900-15,000 15,100-15,200 NA--not available NQ--not quoted