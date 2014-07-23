Jaipur, July 23 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a moderately easy trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 60,000-70,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased moderately on profit taking. In Alwar and Bharatpur, rapeseed derclined on subdued demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar maintained its last close in thin trading while guar gum gained on improved local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,630-3,640 3,645-3,650 Bharatpur NA 3,515-3,520 3,520-3,525 Kota (2013-14) 3,000-6,000 3,370-3,375 3,380-3,385 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,725-3,730 3,730-3,740 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,670-3,720 3,680-3,730 Bharatpur 3,680-3,730 3,690-3,740 Kherli 3,680-3,730 3,690-3,740 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,200-5,450 5,200-5,450 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,200-15,250 14,800-14,850 NA--not available NQ--not quoted