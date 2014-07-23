Jaipur, July 23 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a moderately easy trend, traders
said Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at
60,000-70,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased moderately on profit taking. In
Alwar and Bharatpur, rapeseed derclined on subdued demand from upcountry
markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar maintained its last close in thin trading while guar gum gained
on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,630-3,640 3,645-3,650
Bharatpur NA 3,515-3,520 3,520-3,525
Kota (2013-14) 3,000-6,000 3,370-3,375 3,380-3,385
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,725-3,730 3,730-3,740
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,670-3,720 3,680-3,730
Bharatpur 3,680-3,730 3,690-3,740
Kherli 3,680-3,730 3,690-3,740
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,200-5,450 5,200-5,450
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 15,200-15,250 14,800-14,850
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted