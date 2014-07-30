Jaipur, July 30 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 65,000-72,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined moderately on profit booking. In Alwar and Bharatpur, rapeseed went down on subdued demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on slack local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,620-3,625 3,630-3,635 Bharatpur NA 3,515-3,520 3,520-3,525 Kota (2013-14) 3,000-6,000 3,320-3,330 3,330-3,340 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,725-3,730 3,730-3,735 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,670-3,720 3,680-3,730 Bharatpur 3,675-3,725 3,685-3,735 Kherli 3,675-3,725 3,685-3,735 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,850-5,000 5,100-5,300 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,300-14,350 14,900-14,950 NA--not available NQ--not quoted