Jaipur, July 31 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 65,000-72,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices hovered around its previous level in thin trading. In Kota prices gained moderately on improved local demand. In Alwar and Bharatpur, rapeseed went up on higher demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar maintained its last close in listless trading while guar gum declined on sluggish local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,615-3,620 3,610-3,615 Bharatpur NA 3,510-3,515 3,505-3,510 Kota (2013-14) 3,000-6,000 3,330-3,335 3,320-3,330 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur (2013-14) 3,725-3,730 3,725-3,730 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,670-3,720 3,665-3,715 Bharatpur 3,675-3,725 3,670-3,720 Kherli 3,675-3,725 3,670-3,720 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,000-14,050 14,300-14,350 NA--not available NQ--not quoted