Jaipur, August 5 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to firm trend, traders
said Tuesday. The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at
57,000-67,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices remained steady in thin trading. While, in Kota
prices gained on stockists' buying. In Alwar and Bharatpur, rapeseed moved up on
higher demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in listless trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,640-3,645 3,625-3,630
Bharatpur NA 3,520-3,525 3,510-3,515
Kota (2013-14) 3,000-5,000 3,360-3,365 3,340-3,350
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,725-3,730 3,725-3,730
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,675-3,725 3,660-3,715
Bharatpur 3,680-3,730 3,670-3,720
Kherli 3,680-3,730 3,670-3,720
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,900-13,950 13,900-13,950
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted