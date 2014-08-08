Jaipur, August 8 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Friday.
The total arrivals in the state today were estimated at 55,000-62,000 bags of 85
kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit taking. In Alwar and
Bharatpur, rapeseed moved down on slack demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their previous levels in lackluster
trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in
85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,605-3,615 3,625-3,630
Bharatpur NA 3,500-3,505 3,515-3,520
Kota (2013-14) 3,000-5,000 3,370-3,375 3,380-3,385
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur (2013-14) 3,700-3,705 3,710-3,715
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,640-3,695 3,660-3,710
Bharatpur 3,655-3,705 3,665-3,715
Kherli 3,655-3,705 3,665-3,715
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,300-14,350 14,300-14,350
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted